Tall Ship Could Return For Three-Week Stint In August

The replica tall ship El Galeon Andalucia could be making a return trip to Ocean City in August after a two-year absence, but there are still more details to work out before it becomes a reality. Special Events Director Frank Miller told the Recreation and Parks Committee this week the tall ship could return for as long as three weeks at the end of August.

