Route 611 Property Rezoned For Future Retail Use; Two New Restaurants Proposed For Near Airport

On Tuesday the commissioners approved a request to rezone a 2.6 acre agricultural property at the intersection of Route 611 and Sinepuxent Road to C-1 commercial. Attorney Joe Moore, representing property owner Joseph Balsamo, said the property's small size and proximity to the Ocean City Municipal Airport made most A-2 development options unfeasible.

