Resort Releases Annual Beach Movie Schedule; Two Sites This Summer

Monday May 15

Families visiting Ocean City this summer can again enjoy free movies on the beach starting June 7 and running through Aug. 30. Ocean City Recreation and Parks will host "Movies on the Beach" at the Carousel Hotel on 117th Street on Wednesday evenings from June 7-Aug. 30 as well as on 27th Street on Monday and Friday evenings from June 26-Aug. 11. At both locations, the movies begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. The 27th Street presenting sponsor is The Commander Hotel. Movies will be shown on a gigantic screen on the beach.

