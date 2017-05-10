Police: Man admits to snorting heroin...

Police: Man admits to snorting heroin in Bishopville Cemetery

Tuesday

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says an Ocean City man and a Berlin man were arrested Friday afternoon after reportedly snorting heroin in a cemetery on a lunch break. Shortly after 12:40 PM Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the Bishopville Cemetery.

