OCPD Officer To Work Busy Intersection For BikeFest

Friday May 5

Ocean City this week renewed its agreement with OC BikeFest including the addition of a dedicated police officer directing traffic near the event's headquarters at Convention Center Drive at the cost of the promoter. The Mayor and Council on Monday had before it a request to renew the memorandum of understanding with OC BikeFest for its four-day event in September including a request to add liquor for the events at the Inlet lot, which was denied, and a request to dedicate an Ocean City Police Department officer to direct traffic at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Convention Center Drive, which was ultimately approved after a lengthy discussion.

