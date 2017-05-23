Ocean City Postpones Median Project

Ocean City Postpones Median Project

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

This project will place a fence or divider in the middle of coastal highway. The town hopes by doing so, the median will prevent people from jaywalking and force them to use the cross walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May 3 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr 28 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr 26 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr '17 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC