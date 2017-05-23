Ocean City beach guide

Ocean City beach guide

Monday May 22

Whether it's your very first time visiting - or just your first time out this year - here's a quick guide, filled with tips from locals, to help you navigate one of the mid-Atlantic's most vibrant beach towns. With its iconic boardwalk, family-friendly beaches and exciting night life scene, Ocean City has become a go-to summer destination for Washingtonians.

