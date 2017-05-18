Ocean City Announces Prize for Season's First White Marlin

The Town of Ocean City has announced it is continuing the tradition of awarding a $5,000 cash prize to one lucky angler. This year, the angler who catches the first white marlin of the season out of the Ocean City Inlet will not only receive a $5,000 cash prize from the town, but an additional $5,000 from a coalition formed to support this celebrated tradition.

