OC Police Arrest 7 in Human Trafficking Operation

OCEAN CITY , Md.- Ocean City police say they have arrested seven people in connection with a human trafficking operation in the resort town. Police said that with assistance from the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office and Homeland Security Investigation, detectives on May 19 and 20 made the seven arrests and seized multiple electronic devices, more than $650 in cash and impounded one vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.