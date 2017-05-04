OC Inlet Dredging Underway
The Army Corps of Engineers dredge boat Murden arrived in Ocean City last weekend for the semiannual dredging of the ebb shoals in and around the Inlet. The Inlet continually fills in through natural and man-made processes and is often impassable by large-draw vessels, particularly during low tide.
