OC BikeFest Takes Shot At Liquor Sale...

OC BikeFest Takes Shot At Liquor Sales, But Council Votes Down After Spirited Debate

54 min ago

Resort officials this week rejected a request to add liquor sales to beer and wine sales at the OC BikeFest event at the Inlet lot in September, but not before a much larger philosophical debate on the virtues or evils of alcohol in general in the perceived family-friendly resort. OC BikeFest officials appeared before the Mayor and Council on Monday with a handful of requests related to a renewed Memorandum of Understanding with the town for the annual motorcycle event in September.

Ocean City, MD

