New, Improved Ocean City Public Boat Ramp Opens
The new public boat ramp at 64th Street in Ocean City officially opened this week, replacing and aging and over-utilized facility in the Little Salisbury community. The new boat ramp opened with little fanfare on Monday after an ambitious construction schedule with a target date for completion before the start of the summer season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|18 hr
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 28
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 26
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr 22
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 10
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC