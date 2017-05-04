New, Improved Ocean City Public Boat ...

New, Improved Ocean City Public Boat Ramp Opens

1 hr ago Read more: The Dispatch

The new public boat ramp at 64th Street in Ocean City officially opened this week, replacing and aging and over-utilized facility in the Little Salisbury community. The new boat ramp opened with little fanfare on Monday after an ambitious construction schedule with a target date for completion before the start of the summer season.

