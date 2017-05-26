Narcan Training Sessions Offered To Hospitality Industry Employees

A local organization will host Narcan training sessions for those in the hotel, motel and real estate rental industries early next month. Growing Hope, an organization with a goal to educate the community on the heroin and opioid epidemic, will offer three training sessions on Narcan, an antidote that reverses the effects of an overdose, June 8 at the 12th Street Howard Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.