More West Ocean City Street Lights Coming Soon
On Tuesday the Worcester County Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Delmarva Power for the installation of 20 LED lights along Keyser Point Road, Center Drive and Golf Course Road. Officials hope to see the lights in place by Memorial Day.
