Maryland Takes Key Step for Offshore Wind
If constructed, the planned projects, capable of generating 248 megawatts and 120 MW, would dwarf the capacity of the 30-MW capacity Block Island project off the coast of Rhode Island, which is the only current offshore wind facility in the United States. Maryland's issuance of ORECs is the first in a long line of necessary state and federal regulatory approvals, but signals Maryland's commitment to generating energy from offshore wind and is regarded as essential to project planning and finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May 3
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 28
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 26
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr 22
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC