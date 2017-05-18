Maryland Takes Key Step for Offshore ...

Maryland Takes Key Step for Offshore Wind

Wednesday May 17

If constructed, the planned projects, capable of generating 248 megawatts and 120 MW, would dwarf the capacity of the 30-MW capacity Block Island project off the coast of Rhode Island, which is the only current offshore wind facility in the United States. Maryland's issuance of ORECs is the first in a long line of necessary state and federal regulatory approvals, but signals Maryland's commitment to generating energy from offshore wind and is regarded as essential to project planning and finance.

