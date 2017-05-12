Maryland regulators greenlight two major offshore wind projects

Maryland utility regulators this week approved subsidies for two offshore wind projects off the coast of Ocean City that would be largest of their kind in the country, a decision that could make the state a leader in the industry. The move was a welcome surprise for renewable-energy advocates, who had expected the Maryland Public Service Commission to pick only one of the competing proposals to receive the subsidies, which are funded through increases in residential and commercial utility bills.

