Maryland Coast Dispatch

Local boat captain Mark Sampson, who for many years organized the Ocean City Shark Tournament and is considered the local authority on sharks, was asked Wednesday about yesterday's shark beaching in Ocean City. The shark was about two feet in length and came ashore briefly before returning to the ocean.
