Maryland Coast Dispatch

Maryland Coast Dispatch

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

The iconic Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum at the foot of the Boardwalk could see a significant expansion with a proposed two-story facility, but it might take a change in state law to accommodate it. For decades, the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum has sat on the south end of the Boardwalk, offering a glimpse of life in the resort dating back a century or more with various exhibits and displays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d... May 3 Fran 1
Weed & Meds in Ocean City Apr 28 Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr 26 Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr 22 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr '17 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr '17 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,942,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC