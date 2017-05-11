Maryland Coast Dispatch
The iconic Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum at the foot of the Boardwalk could see a significant expansion with a proposed two-story facility, but it might take a change in state law to accommodate it. For decades, the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum has sat on the south end of the Boardwalk, offering a glimpse of life in the resort dating back a century or more with various exhibits and displays.
