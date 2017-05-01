Harborside Named Favorite Maryland Ba...

Harborside Named Favorite Maryland Bar At Awards Gala

The Restaurant Association of Maryland on Sunday doled out its annual Stars of the Industry Awards, representing the best in hospitality around the state and again the local area was represented on the winners list. RAM on Sunday hosted its 63rd Annual Stars of the Restaurant Industry Awards with a gala at the Baltimore Renaissance Harborplace Hotel during which it announced the award winners in several categories.

