Former Owner of O.C. Jamboree Gets 36 Years in Prison on Child Porn Charges
BALTIMORE , Md A federal judge on Friday sentenced the former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City to 36 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on child pornography charges. The sentencing of 57-year-old David Edward Weatherholtz , of Berlin, Md., occurred nearly three months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child porn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOOKING FOR KIM who lived off of route 1 we d...
|May 3
|Fran
|1
|Weed & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 28
|Lorenzo
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 26
|Hello
|133
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr 22
|CarrieReich83
|1
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr '17
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC