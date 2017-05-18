Former Owner of O.C. Jamboree Gets 36 Years in Prison on Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE , Md A federal judge on Friday sentenced the former owner of O.C. Jamboree in West Ocean City to 36 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release on child pornography charges. The sentencing of 57-year-old David Edward Weatherholtz , of Berlin, Md., occurred nearly three months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child porn.

