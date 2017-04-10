Wind Farm Prospect Offers To Move Tur...

Wind Farm Prospect Offers To Move Turbines Back Five Miles, Reducing Visibility By 35%

Just one week after Ocean City officials voiced serious concerns about the potential visual impact of a offshore wind farm off the coast, the company that has proposed one of the two projects currently on the table has already agreed in principle to move the first line of turbines back five miles from the resort's coastline. Last week, the Mayor and Council voted to send a letter in opposition to US Wind Inc.'s proposal to develop its offshore wind farm with the first line of what could be 187 turbines each measuring over 480 feet tall just 12 miles off the coast of Ocean City.

