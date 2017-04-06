Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a...

Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " April 7, 2017

Despite his age of 86 years old, it came as a shock last weekend to learn of Jesse Turner's passing less than two months into retirement. If there's a bright side to the sadness many have experienced this week, it's that Turner was able to learn how people in the community felt about him before he died.

