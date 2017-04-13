Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " April 14, 2017
It's been a week since the Ocean City Mayor and Council discussed the topic for five minutes and voted to no longer offer $5,000 to the angler catching the first white marlin of the season. The fishing industry was immediately offended, particularly after the video portion of the budget session floated around social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 10
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|needsuborreal
|5
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 2
|handsomearies
|131
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC