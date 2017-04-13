Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a...

Thoughts From The Publishera s Desk a " April 14, 2017

It's been a week since the Ocean City Mayor and Council discussed the topic for five minutes and voted to no longer offer $5,000 to the angler catching the first white marlin of the season. The fishing industry was immediately offended, particularly after the video portion of the budget session floated around social media.

