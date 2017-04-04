Proposed Wind Farm Project Draws OC Opposition Due To Beach Visibility
After getting a glimpse of "dramatic" renderings of the potential offshore wind energy farm last month, resort officials this week unanimously agreed to send a letter voicing opposition to the close proximity of the project to the shore. The Mayor and Council on Monday heard an in-depth presentation from U.S. Wind Project Development Director Paul Rich on his company's proposal to develop a wind energy farm off the coast of Ocean City totaling as many as 187 five-story tall wind turbines.
