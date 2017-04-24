POW/MIA Flag: 'Mission accomplished'

Over the course of four years, Legionnaire William "Sarge" Garlitz made what he thinks is around 15 trips back and forth from his home in Ocean City, Md., to Annapolis -- roughly 116 miles each way. The reason: to urge the Maryland General Assemby to pass legislation that would fly the POW-MIA flag above the Maryland State Building and all other state buildings, with a few minors expeceptions, that fly the U.S. flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.