POW/MIA Flag: 'Mission accomplished'
Over the course of four years, Legionnaire William "Sarge" Garlitz made what he thinks is around 15 trips back and forth from his home in Ocean City, Md., to Annapolis -- roughly 116 miles each way. The reason: to urge the Maryland General Assemby to pass legislation that would fly the POW-MIA flag above the Maryland State Building and all other state buildings, with a few minors expeceptions, that fly the U.S. flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l...
|Apr 22
|CarrieReich83
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 19
|Emilymay
|132
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 10
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC