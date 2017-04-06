OC's Proposed Budget Includes Small T...

OC's Proposed Budget Includes Small Tax Cut For Resident Property Owners

The proposed fiscal year 2018 budget of around $128 million was unveiled this week and includes a modest tax cut for resort property owners for the second straight year. City Manager Doug Miller and Budget Manager Jennie Knapp outlined the proposed fiscal year budget on Tuesday, launching a two-week process that will ultimately end with an adopted spending plan.

