Ocean City Wooing Tall Ship For August Return

Nearly three years after it sailed off and disappeared over the horizon, the 16th century Spanish Galleon replica El Galleon Andalucia could be returning to Ocean City late this summer. During a budget work session on Thursday, Special Events Director Frank Miller told the Mayor and Council there had been cursory talks with the foundation that supports the El Galleon Andalucia about a possible return to the resort in August.

