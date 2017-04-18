OC Council Hears Second Wind Farm Proposal; Project Smaller In Scope With Turbines Further Offshore
Resort officials this week got a closer look at a second proposed offshore wind energy farm that includes fewer turbines further offshore, but still weren't keen on the proposal and asked the developer to consider moving even further off the coast. The Mayor and Council on Monday got an in-depth presentation from Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski on his company's proposal to develop a wind energy farm off the coast of the resort.
