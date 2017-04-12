OC Church Rebuilding Effort Begins Fo...

OC Church Rebuilding Effort Begins Four Years After Tragic Fire

The vestry of St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church awarded a contract to Gillis Gilkerson Inc. last month to begin construction on a two-story addition, which will replace the rectory that was destroyed in a fire nearly four years ago. Tom Shuster, a member of the church's reconstruction team, said the project will begin this month, sometime after the team's April 12 preconstruction meeting.

