OC Church Rebuilding Effort Begins Four Years After Tragic Fire
The vestry of St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church awarded a contract to Gillis Gilkerson Inc. last month to begin construction on a two-story addition, which will replace the rectory that was destroyed in a fire nearly four years ago. Tom Shuster, a member of the church's reconstruction team, said the project will begin this month, sometime after the team's April 12 preconstruction meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Mon
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Mon
|needsuborreal
|5
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 2
|handsomearies
|131
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC