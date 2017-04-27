Mr. Ocean City Parks' Retiring After 37 Years With Town
Long-time Ocean City Parks Division Superintendent Calvin Ginnavan, who affectionately earned the title "Mr. Ocean City Parks" during his career, was feted this week with a special retirement ceremony at City Hall. For 37 years, Ginnavan led the Parks Division of the Recreation and Parks Department, shepherding Ocean City through decades of significant change from a time when the resort had a couple of ballfields and a handful of public recreation areas to today, when there is a vast network of municipal parks and public spaces, including the centerpiece, Northside Park.
