Md. Del. Richard K. Impallaria jailed...

Md. Del. Richard K. Impallaria jailed for two days for drunk driving

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Washington Post

A Maryland delegate from Harford County was ordered to serve two days in jail last week for drunk-driving, after a judge suspended the rest of his 60-day sentence. Del. Richard K. Impallaria was convicted in January of driving while intoxicated in Ocean City, Md., last summer during the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weed & Meds in Ocean City 4 hr Lorenzo 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Wed Hello 133
looking for apartmentg or houses for short or l... Apr 22 CarrieReich83 1
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr 10 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr 10 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC