Md. Del. Richard K. Impallaria jailed for two days for drunk driving
A Maryland delegate from Harford County was ordered to serve two days in jail last week for drunk-driving, after a judge suspended the rest of his 60-day sentence. Del. Richard K. Impallaria was convicted in January of driving while intoxicated in Ocean City, Md., last summer during the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.
