Maryland Coast Dispatch
As a result of a lengthy investigation, Ocean Pines Police last week arrested Megan Lynn Tyndall, 30, of Ocean Pines on prostitution charges last week. Tyndall allegedly advertised massage services over the Internet and an undercover police officer contacted the service and was able to develop information resulting in the arrest.
