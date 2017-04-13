Maryland Coast Dispatch
A Las Vegas man was arrested on assault and theft charges last week after allegedly beating a resort cab driver after not paying his $12 fare. Around 1:50 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department officer responded to the 49th Street area for a reported dispute between a cab driver and a customer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weed in Ocean City
|26 min
|Jason
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Emilymay
|132
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 10
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|needsuborreal
|5
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC