Maryland Coast Dispatch

Maryland Coast Dispatch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Dispatch

A Las Vegas man was arrested on assault and theft charges last week after allegedly beating a resort cab driver after not paying his $12 fare. Around 1:50 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department officer responded to the 49th Street area for a reported dispute between a cab driver and a customer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weed in Ocean City 26 min Jason 1
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Wed Emilymay 132
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr 10 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr 10 needsuborreal 5
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC