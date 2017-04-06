Maryland Coast Dispatch

An Ocean City man, arrested in February attempting to sell a skateboard stolen from a vehicle to an undercover Ocean City Police Department officer, was arrested again last week after more victims were identified in his alleged theft from vehicles scheme. Back on Jan. 2, OCPD officers began investigating the theft of a unique Sector 9 skateboard from a vehicle on Jamestown Road sometime on New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.