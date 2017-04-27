Maryland Coast Dispatch
Two local men were arrested on disturbing the peace charges last week following a fight over one man's girlfriend that began in a downtown church and spilled out into the street. Last Thursday, an off-duty Ocean City Police Department officer came across one man holding another man on the ground on Worcester Street.
