Latest Brewery Changes Approved

A grain silo and other improvements at a midtown brewery came closer to fruition this week after resort planners endorsed a site plan approval for the project. The resort's Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday reviewed two-pronged improvements for the Ocean City Brewing Company on 56th Street, which would allow the company to expand an existing front deck to allow for a greater outdoor dining and play area and, perhaps more importantly, install an indoor grain silo that would stand 34 feet tall with up to 16 feet protruding from the existing roof line.

