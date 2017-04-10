Fundraiser held in Ocean City for new cancer center
Atlantic General Hospital's Campaign for the Future is looking to meet the healthcare needs of its local families and seasonal visitors by expanding its cancer treatment center facilities. Ocean City Fish Company hosted a fundraising event to help the campaign raise the funds it needs for the five projects.
