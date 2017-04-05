File photo from 2014

On Wednesday, the three-member Board of Public Works , which includes Governor Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, unanimously approved the $4.6 million for the beach replenishment project in Ocean City scheduled to begin sometime after Labor Day this fall. The latest installment of the beach replenishment project was expedited after the resort's beaches took a significant hit during Winter Storm Jonas in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.