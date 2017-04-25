Federal Judge Rules Busker Suit Has E...

Federal Judge Rules Busker Suit Has Enough Merit To Proceed

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Dispatch

The third time could be the charm for a group of Boardwalk street performers who filed a civil suit against Ocean City after a U.S. District Court judge last week issued an opinion the buskers' claims of First Amendment rights violations have merits. In November 2015, eight Ocean City Boardwalk street performers filed suit in U.S. District Court seeking $1 million in punitive and compensatory damages and injunctive relief from the town's revised ordinance regulating buskers.

