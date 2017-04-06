Council Looks To Eliminate Town's $5K Prize For Season's First White Marlin Release

The "White Marlin Capital of the World" got a little less fishing-friendly this week when resort officials voted to eliminate the long-standing practice of awarding a $5,000 check to the angler who catches the first white marlin of the season each year. For decades, the Town of Ocean City has awarded a $5,000 check to the angler who catches the first recorded white marlin of the season off the coast of the resort to honor the kick-off of another summer offshore fishing season and as a nod to the resort's reputation as the "White Marlin Capital of the World."

