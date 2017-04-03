Council Agrees To Cut Redundant Fire ...

Council Agrees To Cut Redundant Fire Protection Standards

Resort officials last week repealed some sections of the town's fire protection code that could save homeowners thousands of dollars by reducing a few minimum standards deemed to be redundant. Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley last Tuesday presented to the Mayor and Council a handful of sections in the town's existing fire protection code that have been determined to be redundant in new construction with technological advances.

