Council Agrees To Cut Redundant Fire Protection Standards
Resort officials last week repealed some sections of the town's fire protection code that could save homeowners thousands of dollars by reducing a few minimum standards deemed to be redundant. Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley last Tuesday presented to the Mayor and Council a handful of sections in the town's existing fire protection code that have been determined to be redundant in new construction with technological advances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|16 hr
|handsomearies
|131
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Mar 13
|Fergie
|1
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC