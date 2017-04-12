Company's Plan To Place 12 Cell Tower...

Company's Plan To Place 12 Cell Towers Along Boardwalk Rejected

Continuing a recent recurring theme about perceived visual pollution along the beachfront, the Ocean City Mayor and Council this week rejected a proposal to install as many 12 new cell phone towers on the Boardwalk. As far back as 2015, private sector company Crown Castle announced a proposal to install as many as 90 Distributed Antenna Systems , or cell phone towers throughout the town, some as tall as 38 feet, in an effort to expand bandwidth, relieve congestion and improve service for cell phones and other mobile devices in the resort.

