City Council Votes To Restore $5K Pri...

City Council Votes To Restore $5K Prize For Seasona s 1st White Marlin

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Dispatch

A little over a week after voting to eliminate or at least redirect the $5,000 dedicated as prize money for the first white marlin of the season, the city's elected officials voted to restore the funding and vowed to work with the fishing community to market and advertise the annual milestone and make it an even bigger and better event. Last week the Mayor and Council voted to eliminate the $5,000 prize citing a perceived lack of importance and interest in the annual milestone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ocean City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City Apr 10 hitmeup 2
yooo (Sep '14) Apr 10 needsuborreal 5
Poll who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10) Apr 2 handsomearies 131
News Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ... Feb '17 Jeanie 1
News Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16) Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 2
all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08) Nov '16 Jenni4ever 6
News 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Killary 2016 2
See all Ocean City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ocean City Forum Now

Ocean City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ocean City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Ocean City, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC