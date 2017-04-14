City Council Votes To Restore $5K Prize For Seasona s 1st White Marlin
A little over a week after voting to eliminate or at least redirect the $5,000 dedicated as prize money for the first white marlin of the season, the city's elected officials voted to restore the funding and vowed to work with the fishing community to market and advertise the annual milestone and make it an even bigger and better event. Last week the Mayor and Council voted to eliminate the $5,000 prize citing a perceived lack of importance and interest in the annual milestone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Ocean City
|Apr 10
|hitmeup
|2
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|needsuborreal
|5
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Apr 2
|handsomearies
|131
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb '17
|Jeanie
|1
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC