Chief: OC Police Officer Departures - Very Concerning;a Quality Of...

For a variety of reasons including "quality of life issues," there is a not-so-subtle employee drain in the Ocean City Police Department, resulting in the department requesting one additional officer in its fiscal year 2018 budget, raising concerns over whether one is enough. During a budget work session on Monday, Ocean City Police Department Chief Ross Buzzuro told the Mayor and Council his budget was largely similar to last year's with one exception.

