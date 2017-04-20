Board Asked To Show Opioid Documentar...

Board Asked To Show Opioid Documentary In Schools

Ocean City resident Cindy Elliott, accompanied by Ocean City Police Department Corporal James Schwartz, asked the Worcester County Board of Education to consider showing students "Chasing the Dragon," a documentary meant to educate viewers about the dangers of opioid addiction. Elliott told the school board she'd lived in the Ocean City area for 30 years and had raised two children who'd attended local schools.

