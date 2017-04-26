Ayres Creek Campground Proposal Shelv...

Ayres Creek Campground Proposal Shelved As Developer Returns To Family Farm Plans

Read more: The Dispatch

A local developer has abandoned plans to turn the former Pine Shore Golf property on Route 611 into a campground. Developer Todd Burbage confirmed Tuesday he has pulled his campground plans and now intends to build his family home on the property along Ayres Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dispatch.

