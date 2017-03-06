Worcester County Sheriff not seeking re-election for 2018
According to the sheriff's office, as of Thursday, Sheriff Reggie Mason, is not seeking re-election. It is not clear whether he is retiring but officials tell 47 ABC that Mason has been in law enforcement since 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ocean City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berlin Shoe Box owner Jesse Turner is pictured ...
|Feb 21
|Jeanie
|1
|who's better in bed short women or tall women (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|nothing
|127
|Arrests Made After Hostile Boardwalk Crowds Gather (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|all the sirens going on right now (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|Jenni4ever
|6
|yooo (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|thatdood
|3
|'White Lives Matter' T-shirt creator hooks into... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Killary 2016
|2
|Md. police use Snapchat to arrest car thief (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ocean City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC