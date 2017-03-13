Wind farm projects could bring jobs t...

Wind farm projects could bring jobs to Point

Tuesday

U.S. Wind hopes to build its wind farm within two areas off Ocean City for lease by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Tradepoint Atlantic and Sparrows Point Shipyard are among the companies that stand to benefit if pending applications for first-ever wind farms off the coast of Maryland and Delaware are approved within the month.

