Volunteers remove 55 abandoned crab pots from Maryland's coastal bays
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program says that some of the 55 abandoned crab pots recovered last month from the back bays behind Assateague Island and Ocean City are on their way to be recycled. Back in February, local watermen and volunteers partnered with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program to remove the abandoned crab pots from area waters.
